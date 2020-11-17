Acting President Talant Mamytov meets with Artem Novikov

Acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov met with the Acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov. Press service of the head of state reported.

They discussed the measures taken by the government to ensure social and economic stability in the country.

Acting President noted that one of the priority tasks was holding of open and transparent elections of the head of state, as well as creation of equal conditions for all candidates.

He added that in the current situation, primary attention should be paid to ensuring macroeconomic stability, food security and measures to stimulate business activity in the republic.

Measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection and implementation of the anti-crisis plan of the Cabinet of Ministers to minimize negative economic consequences were also discussed.

Artem Novikov noted that the government would take all measures to hold the presidential elections transparently and without violations of the current legislation. For these purposes, a republican headquarters was created, headed by the Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Mamytkanov.

He also provided information on execution of the revenue side of the budget and financing of social obligations. He said that all protected budget items would be financed and the Cabinet would fulfill all social obligations.

As part of supporting the domestic business sector, a short-term action plan has been developed, which includes proposals to reduce the administrative burden on entrepreneurs and impose a moratorium on inspections by fiscal and law enforcement agencies.

Artem Novikov told about measures to reduce prices for food products, for example, draft resolutions were being prepared on the introduction of state regulation for some items and a temporary ban on the export of socially important goods. Negotiations are underway with importers to form the required volume of stocks.

«There are abundant reserves of five types of food. A mechanism for access to socially significant goods is being developed with large retailers to prevent price increases,» the acting Prime Minister said, assuring that there would be no interruptions in the provision of the country with food products.

He said that measures were being taken to reduce the negative impact of the spread of coronavirus infection, a three-month supply of necessary medicines and drugs has been created.

In conclusion, Talant Mamytov once again stressed that he and Artem Novikov had a great responsibility to ensure the activities of state bodies and local authorities until the presidential elections are held.