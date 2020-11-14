13:49
USD 84.80
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.10
English

International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 50.4 million for a month

As a result of October, gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan decreased by $ 50,4 million due to interventions to support som. Website of the National Bank says.

The reserves amount to $ 2,994.2 billion. Compared to October 2019, the figure increased by $ 649.34 million.

Since the beginning of the year, the reserves have grown by $ 520.09 million.

The international reserves have been declining for the second month in a row amid volatility in the foreign exchange market. In September-October, they decreased by $ 126.98 million.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In October, due to the sharp growth of the dollar exchange rate, the National Bank was forced to sell dollars in the foreign exchange market. A total of two interventions were conducted, during which $ 59.5 million have been sold.
link: https://24.kg/english/173060/
views: 81
Print
Related
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 76 million for a month
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $ 3 billion
Gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 2.6 billion
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 159 million for a month
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 35.7 million for a month
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 70 million for two months
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves decline for the first time in 5 months
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 7.7 million over month
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 2.4 billion
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 73.71 million over month
Popular
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
Acting President Japarov to participate in meeting of SCO Heads of State Council Acting President Japarov to participate in meeting of SCO Heads of State Council
14 November, Saturday
13:36
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 50.4 million for a month International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 50.4...
13:20
Presidential elections: Sadyr Japarov submits notification to CEC
13:07
16 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:02
One patient dies from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:59
540 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours