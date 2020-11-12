17:30
Sadyr Japarov: Kurmanbek Bakiyev is not the only one to blame for 2010 events

Kurmanbek Bakiyev and his family are not the only ones to blame for 2010 events. Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated at a press conference.

According to him, he has not yet studied this criminal case, he had no time for that.

«Objectively speaking, it is not only the Bakiyevs who are to blame, but other people also. We have not yet reviewed this criminal case. It is necessary to study it again. The issue of extradition has been raised by the Prosecutor General’s Office for 10 years. It won’t be today or tomorrow. But I think it is necessary to continue this process. We have been working steadily for 10 days only,» Sadyr Japarov said.
