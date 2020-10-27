Ex-deputy of Zhanysh Bakiev to be released on parole

The Alamedin District Court ruled to release the former deputy head of the State Guard Service Nurlan Temirbaev, convicted within the case on the April 7, 2010 events, on parole. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

If the court ruling is not appealed within 10 days and comes into force, Nurlan Temirbaev will be released from prison colony No. 27.

At least 28 people were defendants in the case on the events on April 7, 2010, including fugitive president Kurmanbek Bakiyev, prime minister Daniyar Usenov, former head of the State Guard Service Zhanysh Bakiev, two of his deputies — Daniyar Dunganov and Nurlan Temirbaev.

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan put an end to this case in 2016, the last two servicemen were sentenced to 25 years in prison.