12:54
USD 84.12
EUR 99.17
RUB 1.10
English

Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

A sharp weather change is expected in Kyrgyzstan on November 12-16: rain, snow, snow in the foothill and mountainous areas. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Heavy precipitation is expected on November 12 in the afternoon and November 13 at night in some areas of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions. Wet snow buildup on wires and trees is forecast.

Packed snow and ice, snow drifts are expected on mountainous sections of roads.

West wind will increase up to 15-20 meters per second in some places.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, a significant drop in air temperature is expected on November 13-16: in the Chui valley at night to −8 degrees, in the daytime — to −5..0; in Talas valley at night to −10, in the daytime to −5..0; in the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions at night — to −4 ... + 1 degrees, in the daytime — 0 ... +5; in the farming zone of Issyk-Kul region at night — to −6, in the east — to −9 degrees, in the daytime −2... + 3; in Naryn region at night — to −12 ...- 7, in the daytime −2 ... + 3 degrees; in the highlands at night — to −20 degrees, in the daytime — to −12 ...- 7.

Such unstable weather will complicate grazing and keeping of livestock on pastures, operation of vehicles, communications enterprises, energy and utility services.
link: https://24.kg/english/172712/
views: 130
Print
Related
Thunderstorm, wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region in the afternoon
Weather alert: Thunderstorms, rains, snow in mountains expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain showers expected in Kyrgyzstan
Heavy precipitation, hail and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Thunderstorms expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts are expected in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
12 November, Thursday
12:21
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
12:14
Five people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:12
518 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:08
527 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 64,887 in total
12:04
Deputy Head of Financial Police Sagynbek Abdyldaev dismissed