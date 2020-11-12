Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan

A sharp weather change is expected in Kyrgyzstan on November 12-16: rain, snow, snow in the foothill and mountainous areas. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Heavy precipitation is expected on November 12 in the afternoon and November 13 at night in some areas of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions. Wet snow buildup on wires and trees is forecast.

Packed snow and ice, snow drifts are expected on mountainous sections of roads.

West wind will increase up to 15-20 meters per second in some places.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, a significant drop in air temperature is expected on November 13-16: in the Chui valley at night to −8 degrees, in the daytime — to −5..0; in Talas valley at night to −10, in the daytime to −5..0; in the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions at night — to −4 ... + 1 degrees, in the daytime — 0 ... +5; in the farming zone of Issyk-Kul region at night — to −6, in the east — to −9 degrees, in the daytime −2... + 3; in Naryn region at night — to −12 ...- 7, in the daytime −2 ... + 3 degrees; in the highlands at night — to −20 degrees, in the daytime — to −12 ...- 7.

Such unstable weather will complicate grazing and keeping of livestock on pastures, operation of vehicles, communications enterprises, energy and utility services.