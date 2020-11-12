Foreign Minister: October events do not pose threat to investors

The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan said that the October events did not pose a threat to investors and businessmen. Ruslan Kazakbaev said this at a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey Faik Yavuz.

Ruslan Kazakbaev assured the Turkish official of the readiness of the Kyrgyz side to continue protecting the rights of Turkish investors and ensuring the safety of Turkish citizens staying in Kyrgyzstan.

He also said that plenipotentiary representatives of the government in the regions were instructed to take under special control the issue of ensuring the safety of each mining enterprise.

The Kyrgyz official also asked Turkey to resolve the issue of labor migrants.

The programs of all parties include a point on reduction of a number of ministries and the bureaucratic apparatus in general. As a result, it is inevitable that a significant number of civil servants will be unemployed. Ruslan Kazakbaev

In this regard, the Foreign Minister appealed to the Turkish side with a request to consider the possibility of training this category of people in entrepreneurship, including the possibility of obtaining loans at low interest rates and providing them with social rehabilitation.

In addition, the parties agreed to hold, as the epidemiological situation stabilizes, the Issyk-Kul Business Forum planned for 2020 and delayed due to the pandemic with the participation of the business circles of the two countries and a joint meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Chamber, created between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey.