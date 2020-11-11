Kyrgyzstan starts preparations for 4th World Nomad Games in Turkey

Kyrgyzstan began preparations for the 4th World Nomad Games in Turkey. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

Director of the agency Kanat Shabdanbaev held a meeting on preparation of national teams in national sports for the 4th World Nomad Games, which will be held in 2021 in Turkey.

During the meeting, issues of timely and high-quality training of athletes of Kyrgyzstan for the Games were considered.

«All responsibility for the preparation of national teams in national sports is assigned to the state agency. I ask all representatives of national sports’ federations to treat these issues with great responsibility, to clearly fulfill all requirements and instructions,» Kanat Shabdanbaev said.

Following the meeting, the director of the state agency instructed the Directorate for National Sports to develop standardization of sports equipment for national sports in conjunction with the federations by November 13.