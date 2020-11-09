23:43
Exchange rate of euro exceeds 100 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of euro exceeded 100 soms in Kyrgyzstan. Valuta.kg website reports.

The average purchasing rate of the European currency is 99.21 soms, selling rate — 100.61 soms. The official rate of the National Bank is 99.23 soms.

The U.S. dollar is bought for 84.06 soms, sold — for 84.56 soms.

The dollar sharply appreciated two weeks ago. This forced the National Bank to intervene, selling record $ 42.4 million. It was the largest intervention in the past six months. However, growth of the dollar exchange rate repeatedly started at the beginning of the last week.
