17:28
USD 83.82
EUR 99.23
RUB 1.09
English

551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 551 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 143 people have recovered in Bishkek, 20 — in Osh city, 75 — in Chui region, 95 — in Osh region, 83— in Jalal-Abad region, 42 — in Issyk-Kul region, 9 — in Talas region, 12 — in Naryn region and 72 — in Batken region.

In total, 53,406 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/172317/
views: 429
Print
Related
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
556 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 62,304 in total
COVID-19 death rate in October increases 16 times compared to September
Health Ministry studies community immunity to COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Human rights activists ask to release convicts at high risk of COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 48.6 million people globally
Three patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
439 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 61,748 in total
512 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
$ 1 million deal: Sadyr Japarov was in prison when contract was signed $ 1 million deal: Sadyr Japarov was in prison when contract was signed
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
Turkey donates military equipment to Kyrgyzstan Turkey donates military equipment to Kyrgyzstan
Second wave of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan may last until midwinter Second wave of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan may last until midwinter
7 November, Saturday
13:56
Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancestors Batken city marks Days of History and Memory of Ancesto...
13:46
Sadyr Japarov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov visit Ata-Beiyt complex
12:55
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:51
Two patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:48
551 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours