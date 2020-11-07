17:27
556 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 62,304 in total

At least 556 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 160 people got infected in Bishkek, 42 — in Osh, 54— in Osh region, 95 — in Chui region, 40 — in Issyk-Kul region, 91 — in Jalal-Abad region, 17 — in Talas region, 7 — in Naryn region and 50 — in Batken region.

In total, 62,304 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/172316/
views: 494
