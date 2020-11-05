12:49
10 experimental educational programs developed for vocational schools

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has developed pilot educational programs for 10 priority occupations. Press service of the ministry reported.

The professions were chosen on the basis of a study of the labor market for each region. Approbation will be carried out at pilot professional lyceums.

The ministry noted that one of the features of the programs was the use of a credit system, which will make it possible to recognize the learning outcomes of a lyceum graduate when entering secondary and higher professional educational institutions.

Based on the results of approbation, further use of the credit education system in professional lyceums will be considered. The programs were developed within Skills for Inclusive Growth Sector Development Program project, funded by the Asian Development Bank.
