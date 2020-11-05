Balbak Tulobaev expresses condolences to Mayor and residents of Izmir

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev expressed his condolences to the residents of Izmir (Turkey) and the Mayor Tunç Sawyer in connection with the casualties and destruction caused by the earthquake and tsunami. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

«The Bishkek City Hall expresses its deepest condolences to the fraternal people, families, relatives and friends of the victims, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery and resilience,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall added that Bishkek and Izmir have been twin cities since 1991.

Earthquake that occurred on October 30 in Turkey killed more than 100 people.