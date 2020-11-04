Ex-Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov placed under house arrest

Former Deputy Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov was placed under house arrest. His lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, representatives of the prosecutor’s office applied to change the pretrial restriction measure. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek granted the petition.

After the riots on Ala-Too square on October 9, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev. He is accused of staging mass riots, but a measure of restraint has not yet been chosen for him. The court chose a pretrial restriction measure for the rest of the defendants in the case, in particular Farid Niyazov, Kanat Sagymbayev and Kursan Asanov. They are all in custody for two months. Temirlan Sultanbekov was placed under house arrest.