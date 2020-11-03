10:16
Over 58,000 people vaccinated against flu in Bishkek

At least 58,188 people have been vaccinated against flu in Bishkek. Kuban Kundashev, the Chief Physician of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, announced at a meeting at the City Hall.

According to him, on September 14, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision received 27,000 doses of Russian influenza vaccines Grippol Plus. They were distributed among the health care organizations.

«Doctors of infectious diseases departments, ambulances, intensive care units, maternity hospitals, Family Medicine Centers, inmates and employees of orphanages, boarding schools, residents of nursing homes and disabled people have been vaccinated free of charge. People with chronic diseases of the lungs, heart, liver, diabetes, obesity, sickly children, pregnant women and people over 65 years old have been vaccinated. In October, we received the second batch of influenza vaccine in the amount of 35,000 doses. As of October 30, at least 31,188 people have been vaccinated,» Kuban Kundashev told.

He noted that paid vaccination against influenza was also carried out in private medical centers in Bishkek. The cost of vaccination ranges from 600 to 750 soms.
