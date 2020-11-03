Omurbek Babanov supports presidential form of government. He stated this live on Azattyk radio.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan has a super-presidential government now. But only the prime minister takes responsibility. «Let the president take responsibility together with the head of government,» the politician said.

He also stated that the deputies of the Parliament should have absolute immunity. According to Omurbek Babanov, lifting of parliamentary immunity was a mistake.

«Omurbek Tekebayev lifted this immunity and hit himself. Therefore, it is necessary to check the candidates for deputies before the elections. If he or she is clean, then the deputy should have absolute immunity. Then they will easily perform their duties,» he added.