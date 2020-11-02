Sadyr Japarov inspects road construction in Batken region

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, during his working trip to Batken region, got acquainted with construction of Kok-Tash — Tamdyk and Ak-Sai — Ravat roads. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that after completion of the construction it would be possible to get into Leilek district, Sulyukta city, as well as to Samarkandek and Ak-Tatyr villages in Batken region through an independent ring road bypassing Tajikistan.

He also inspected the construction of a bridge between Ak-Sai and Kapchygai villages. The Minister of Transport and Roads Bakyt Berdaliev noted that the work was planned to be completed by the end of 2020.

Sadyr Japarov instructed to pay special attention to the quality of the infrastructure facilities under construction

In addition, according to him, it is necessary to consider as a matter of priority the issue of improving the socio-economic situation in the region, as well as security in the border areas.

«The living standards of the local population, problems related to the borders are issues that cause concern. Batken is a strategic region, it is located far from the capital and borders on two neighboring states. Therefore, we are obliged to pay special attention to it,» Sadyr Japarov said.