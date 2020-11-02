17:28
USD 81.80
EUR 95.48
RUB 1.03
English

Sadyr Japarov inspects road construction in Batken region

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, during his working trip to Batken region, got acquainted with construction of Kok-Tash — Tamdyk and Ak-Sai — Ravat roads. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that after completion of the construction it would be possible to get into Leilek district, Sulyukta city, as well as to Samarkandek and Ak-Tatyr villages in Batken region through an independent ring road bypassing Tajikistan.

He also inspected the construction of a bridge between Ak-Sai and Kapchygai villages. The Minister of Transport and Roads Bakyt Berdaliev noted that the work was planned to be completed by the end of 2020.

Sadyr Japarov instructed to pay special attention to the quality of the infrastructure facilities under construction

In addition, according to him, it is necessary to consider as a matter of priority the issue of improving the socio-economic situation in the region, as well as security in the border areas.

«The living standards of the local population, problems related to the borders are issues that cause concern. Batken is a strategic region, it is located far from the capital and borders on two neighboring states. Therefore, we are obliged to pay special attention to it,» Sadyr Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/171648/
views: 100
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov leaves for Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov tells about role of culture in development of society
Sadyr Japarov calls on Government to show results in short time
Japarov calls on Kyrgyzstanis to report corruption to SCNS via social media
Sadyr Japarov and members of Government take oath in Parliament
Parties merge and put forward demands to Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov demands from head of Border Service to resolve border disputes
Sadyr Japarov promises to hold parliamentary elections until March 2021
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
Sadyr Japarov assumes powers of President of Kyrgyzstan by decree
Popular
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan proposes to open schools from 2nd term Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan proposes to open schools from 2nd term
2 November, Monday
17:16
Chairman of National Energy Holding Aitmamat Nazarov resigns Chairman of National Energy Holding Aitmamat Nazarov re...
16:30
Sadyr Japarov inspects road construction in Batken region
16:19
Dordoi sellers attempt to break into Government House
16:10
Supporters of Kursan Asanov gather at SCNS building in Bishkek
15:59
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 83 soms in Kyrgyzstan