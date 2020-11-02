Sadyr Japarov tells about role of culture in development of society

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated workers of culture and art on their professional holiday. Press service of the head of state reported.

«Since gaining independence, we have achieved great results and have been able to preserve the diversity of our national culture and art. This year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Day of Worker of Culture, which was approved in 1995 by a decree of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic,» congratulatory message says.

«Culture is a reflection of the development of society, true servants of culture have always been the pride of the people, who, despite any difficulties and contradictions, always express their objective opinion in defense of national traditions and moral values. The culture crystalizes everything that a person lives with, that worries him or her in public and personal life, forms views, thoughts, feelings and ideals. It has always been and remains the basis of the country’s social, political and economic life,» the statement says.

Sadyr Japarov noted that there is no nation without culture and there is no culture without nation.

«The culture of the Kyrgyz has evolved over many centuries, combining the unique traditions of the nomadic civilization and the achievements of different peoples. Culture influences the education and aesthetic upbringing of children and young people, motivates creativity and creative search,» he said.

According to Sadyr Japarov, at present there is a forward movement in theater, cinema, music, fine arts and other spheres of national culture.

The preservation and development of culture requires special attention and support from the state.

He expressed confidence that the creative work of cultural workers would further enhance the potential of the country.

Sadyr Japarov wished everyone good health, well-being and successful implementation of new creative projects.