11:21
USD 81.80
EUR 95.48
RUB 1.03
English

Sadyr Japarov tells about role of culture in development of society

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated workers of culture and art on their professional holiday. Press service of the head of state reported.

«Since gaining independence, we have achieved great results and have been able to preserve the diversity of our national culture and art. This year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Day of Worker of Culture, which was approved in 1995 by a decree of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic,» congratulatory message says.

Related news
Culture Minister of Kyrgyzstan offers Government to resume work of cinemas
«Culture is a reflection of the development of society, true servants of culture have always been the pride of the people, who, despite any difficulties and contradictions, always express their objective opinion in defense of national traditions and moral values. The culture crystalizes everything that a person lives with, that worries him or her in public and personal life, forms views, thoughts, feelings and ideals. It has always been and remains the basis of the country’s social, political and economic life,» the statement says.

Sadyr Japarov noted that there is no nation without culture and there is no culture without nation.

«The culture of the Kyrgyz has evolved over many centuries, combining the unique traditions of the nomadic civilization and the achievements of different peoples. Culture influences the education and aesthetic upbringing of children and young people, motivates creativity and creative search,» he said.

According to Sadyr Japarov, at present there is a forward movement in theater, cinema, music, fine arts and other spheres of national culture.

The preservation and development of culture requires special attention and support from the state.

He expressed confidence that the creative work of cultural workers would further enhance the potential of the country.

Sadyr Japarov wished everyone good health, well-being and successful implementation of new creative projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/171552/
views: 126
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov calls on Government to show results in short time
Japarov calls on Kyrgyzstanis to report corruption to SCNS via social media
Sadyr Japarov and members of Government take oath in Parliament
Parties merge and put forward demands to Sadyr Japarov
Sadyr Japarov demands from head of Border Service to resolve border disputes
Sadyr Japarov promises to hold parliamentary elections until March 2021
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
Sadyr Japarov assumes powers of President of Kyrgyzstan by decree
Upcoming repeat parliamentary elections - honesty test for Sadyr Japarov
Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev
Popular
Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Ambassador of Pakistan
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan
Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan proposes to open schools from 2nd term Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan proposes to open schools from 2nd term
2 November, Monday
11:10
Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan Five patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrg...
11:01
332 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:46
436 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 59,879 in total
10:29
Body of elderly woman found in apartment in Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek
10:13
Mercedes-Benz cargo van burns down in Karakol
1 November, Sunday
13:00
Kyrgyz teacher ends up in Madagascar and changes his mind about education system
31 October, Saturday
15:49
Arstan Alai to run for presidency in Kyrgyzstan