Attack and robbery suspects detained in Bishkek

The police dispatch center of Issyk-Ata District Internal Affairs Department received a report on the fact of a robbery on one of the streets in Kant town.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police found out that three unknown persons in masks, having beaten the 60-year-old watchman, opened an ATM of one of the commercial banks and took 140,000 soms.

The fact was registered under Article 202 (Robbery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A few days later, police detained three suspects in Bishkek, who have already made confessions.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention center of the Department of Internal Affairs for Issyk-Ata district.

Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.
