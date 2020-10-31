Red Crescent Society donates hygiene kits to 220 medical institutions

The Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan continues to help the country’s medical institutions. The organization reported.

The assistance is being provided to medical organizations that have been and will be involved in responding to coronavirus.

ПОДДЕРЖКА МЕДУЧРЕЖДЕНИЙ СТРАНЫ Совместно с нашим партнером – Германским Красным Крестом появилась возможность в... Опубликовано Красный Полумесяц Кыргызстана Пятница, 30 октября 2020 г.

«Thus, regional and territorial hospitals, family medicine centers, medical and obstetric centers throughout the republic receive hygiene kits — a total of 220 medical institutions. The kit includes laundry detergent, liquid soap, paper towels, antiseptic, laundry soap, toilet paper,» the organization noted.

This initiative is being implemented jointly with a partner — the German Red Cross.