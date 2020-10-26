Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan resumes work of mobile volunteer teams

The Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan resumed work of mobile volunteer teams to help citizens with COVID-19 in Bishkek in need of urgent emergency assistance. The organization reported.

The teams consist of doctors and volunteers and will be on duty around the clock. «The team is fully equipped, the special vehicle has an oxygen concentrator, a pulse oximeter, Ambu breathing bags, stretchers and other medical equipment. The mobile teams were previously trained in providing first aid to victims, connecting a concentrator and breathing bags, psychosocial support, ethics of treating victims, observing their own safety,» the Red Crescent said.

The hotline numbers for citizens with suspected COVID-19 are 0502300190, 0704007574.

The Red Crescent Society noted that the teams were created in order to provide first aid to patients and, if necessary, to help with transportation.