15:45
Kurultai held in Bishkek: Participants support referendum

A kurultai for constitutional reform is held in Bishkek. Representative of Kyrk Choro Zamirbek Kochorbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the organizer of the meeting was People’s Kurultai movement.

«Discussion of the current political and social situation, stabilization, a referendum, through which it is proposed to make changes to the political system, introduce the Kurultai institution, switch to a majority system and reduce the number of parliament members are on the agenda,» Zamirbek Kochorbaev explained.

According to him, there is not a single party leader or well-known politician at the kurultai.

«Mainly public figures, representatives of the cultural sphere, civil activists and representatives from the regions gathered here,» the former leader of Kyrk Choro added.
