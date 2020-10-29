Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 44.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 494,894 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 44,401,826 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (8,855,433), India (7,990,322), Brazil (5,468,270), Russia (1,553,028), Argentina (1,130,533), Colombia (1,041,936), Mexico (906,863), Spain (1,136,503), France (1,280,215) and Great Britain (945,378).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 189 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 29,900,000. The figure grew by 258,444 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,173,292 people died from the virus (growth by 7,099 people for 24 hours), including 227,673 people — in the USA, 158,456— in Brazil, 120,010— in India, 45,765— in the UK, and 90,309— in Mexico.

At least 57,798 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 111,100 cases — in Kazakhstan, 66,141— in Uzbekistan, 10,900 — in Tajikistan.