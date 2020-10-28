21:30
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 731.4 per citizen

As a result of August 2020, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $731.4 per each citizen. The debt burden increased by $ 0.4 over a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of August 31, 2020, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,827.4 billion (378,797.49 billion soms), including $ 4,180.44 billion (328,032.02 billion soms) — external, and $ 646.96 million (50,765.47 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s state debt increased by $ 3,39 million. External debt has grown by $ 10.84 million, and internal reduced by $ 7.45 million.

According to the results of August 2020, the state debt reached 64.96 percent of GDP.

The republic owes most of all in form of multilateral soft loans — $1,872.87 billion (44.8 percent of the external debt) and the Export-Import Bank of China — $1,778.18 billion (42.5 percent of the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic).
