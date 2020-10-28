44-year-old Jalal-Abad resident detained for relationship with minor

A 44-year-old resident of Jalal-Abad performed a nikah ceremony with a minor girl, while being officially married to another woman. Press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh city reported.

On October 25, criminal police officers of Talas city detained citizen L.A. born in 1976. Then he was taken to Osh.

Earlier the police received information that the man married a resident of Kara-Suu district, 17, a year and a half ago, on June 29, 2019, being aware that she was a minor. The nikah ceremony was performed in Osh, and then he took her to Jalal-Abad.

Having learned that the police officers were searching for him, the man left for Talas, where he was detained.

The fact was registered under Article 178 «Violation of the legislation on the age of marriage during religious rites.» By decision of the city court, the detainee was placed under house arrest. An investigation is underway.

As it turned out, the man is officially married and at the time of the ceremony he already had two children.