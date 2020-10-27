16:32
USD 80.64
EUR 95.30
RUB 1.05
English

Ombudsman to visit Almazbek Atambayev in detention center in Bishkek

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is being held in a cell located on the first floor of detention center 1 in Bishkek. Ombudsman of the republic, Tokon Mamytov, told 24.kg news agency.

Today, the country’s main human rights defender plans to visit Almazbek Atambayev in the detention center.

Related news
Almazbek Atambayev goes on hunger strike
«Almazbek Atambayev is kept not in the basement, but on the first floor of the detention center 1. Together with the former head of state, there is another person involved in the criminal case on Koi-Tash events in the cell. Today I will personally get acquainted with the conditions of detention and the state of health of Almazbek Atambayev,» Tokon Mamytov said.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. During the riots on the night of October 6, he was released. On October 9, he went to a rally on Ala-Too square, and was repeatedly detained the next day.
link: https://24.kg/english/170967/
views: 97
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev goes on hunger strike
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather near Supreme Court
Prosecutor General's Office sends criminal case against Atambayev to court
Kamchybek Tashiev tells what will happen to Almazbek Atambayev
Spravedlivaya Rossiya party asks to release Almazbek Atambayev
Experts of Center for Torture Prevention visit Almazbek Atambayev
Supporters of Atambayev join supporters of Kursan Asanov
Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots
Several bullets hit Almazbek Atambayev's car, he is not injured
Almazbek Atambayev joins protesters at Forum building
Popular
Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland Nature of Kyrgyzstan reminds Pakistani Muhammad Ismail Leghari of his homeland
Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan Early presidential elections to be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan
Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case Building of Kyrgyzstan’s CEC searched within elections fraud case
Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Tourist stop points to be built in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
27 October, Tuesday
15:50
Ombudsman to visit Almazbek Atambayev in detention center in Bishkek Ombudsman to visit Almazbek Atambayev in detention cen...
15:43
Allocation of €6 million by EU for digitalization in Kyrgyzstan postponed
15:34
Rally near Bishkek City Hall: Balbak Tulobaev comes out to protesters
15:20
New acting mayor of Bishkek fires two vice mayors
14:55
Culture Minister of Kyrgyzstan offers Government to resume work of cinemas