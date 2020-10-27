Ombudsman to visit Almazbek Atambayev in detention center in Bishkek

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is being held in a cell located on the first floor of detention center 1 in Bishkek. Ombudsman of the republic, Tokon Mamytov, told 24.kg news agency.

Today, the country’s main human rights defender plans to visit Almazbek Atambayev in the detention center.

Related news Almazbek Atambayev goes on hunger strike

«Almazbek Atambayev is kept not in the basement, but on the first floor of the detention center 1. Together with the former head of state, there is another person involved in the criminal case on Koi-Tash events in the cell. Today I will personally get acquainted with the conditions of detention and the state of health of Almazbek Atambayev,» Tokon Mamytov said.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. During the riots on the night of October 6, he was released. On October 9, he went to a rally on Ala-Too square, and was repeatedly detained the next day.