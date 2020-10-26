14:21
Health Ministry associates COVID-19 incidence growth with political events

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan associates increase in the incidence of COVID-19 with political events. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, head of the ministry, announced at a press conference.

«Perhaps, the election campaign, campaigning has borne fruit. In addition, people returned home and the infection started,» he said.

The minister added that additional beds have been prepared in the southern regions. «We are trying to stop the incidence growth, but it is important to comply with sanitary and epidemiological standards,» he said.
