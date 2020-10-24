13:30
USD 80.63
EUR 95.45
RUB 1.05
English

287 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 287 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 32 people have recovered in Bishkek, 45 — in Osh city, 35 — in Chui region, 60 — in Osh region, 73 — in Jalal-Abad region, 13 — in Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Naryn, 5 — in Talas region and 23 — in Batken region.

In total, 47,337 recovered patients have been registered in the republic.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/170626/
views: 119
Print
Related
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
556 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 55,144 in total
Kazakhstan tightens rules for crossing state border
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 41.6 million people globally
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
324 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Four people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
582 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 54,588 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 41.1 million people globally
Popular
Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty Sadyr Japarov announces economic amnesty
Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev Supreme Court acquits Sadyr Japarov, Talant Mamytov and Kamchybek Tashiev
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network
24 October, Saturday
12:21
Kamchi Kolbaev placed in SCNS detention center until end of investigation Kamchi Kolbaev placed in SCNS detention center until en...
12:14
New building of Infectious Diseases Hospital commissioned in Bishkek
12:06
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:02
Four people die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:00
287 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours