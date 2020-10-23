19:07
Askar Sydykov: Business inspections intensify with each change of government

«Business inspections are intensified with each change of government, and there are fears that law enforcement agencies will resume inspections to raise funds for the budget,» head of the International Business Council, Askar Sydykov, said today at a meeting of the Council for Business Development and Investments.

According to him, in the current situation it is extremely necessary to introduce a moratorium on business inspections for a period of 4-6 months. It is worth making a public declaration, the acting President should make a statement to investors that the country is returning to the legal framework.

«It is necessary to create conditions for the enterprises that have suffered. Two weeks have passed since October 6, and conditions have not been created for the resumption of activities. We need security, and we hope this issue will be resolved,» he said.
