Market sellers in Kyrgyzstan threaten to stop paying taxes from November 1

Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, many Kyrgyz entrepreneurs have been unable to receive their goods from abroad. The President of the Association of Markets, Damira Dolotalieva, told at a meeting of the Minister of Economy with the business community.

According to her, for almost five months, entrepreneurs have not received goods because the border with China is closed. «The situation is getting worse; we ask to increase the throughput at the border. Many sellers have loans,» she said.

Entrepreneurs are ready to start an indefinite protest and threaten to stop paying all taxes and contributions to the Social Fund from November 1, 2020.