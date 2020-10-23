Uzgen residents hold rally demanding to return former head of district

About a hundred local residents hold a rally in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department for Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

The protesters demand to return the former head of the district — Bolot Dyikanbaev.

«Today, according to the order of the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov, a new head of the district administration Ruslan Meimatkulov was introduced to the staff. Supporters of the former head say that he has not worked even for three months and ask to give him an opportunity to prove himself. The rally is held peacefully in front of the building of district administration. Public order is ensured by the police,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.