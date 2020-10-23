13:02
Smuggling of fruits for about 700,000 soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Customs officers of Kyrgyzstan prevented smuggling of 11.5 tons of fruits into the republic. Press service of the State Customs Service reported.

«The inspectors stopped a Volvo truck driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. During inspection of the cargo compartment, goods illegally imported from the neighboring state were found — grapes and persimmons with a total weight of 11,647 kilograms. The cost of the seized goods is estimated at 697,270 soms,» the customs officials said.

An investigation has been launched into the smuggling fact.
