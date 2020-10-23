09:54
Japan, UNDP donate masks for $ 115,000 to National Phthisiology Center

The government of Japan and UNDP donated respiratory masks to the National Phthisiology Center of Kyrgyzstan. UNDP reported.

According to the organization, the total cost of the protective equipment is $ 115,814. They were purchased within the framework of the project Support for Inclusive and Multisectoral Response to COVID-19 and Elimination of its Social and Economic Consequences in Kyrgyzstan.

It aims to expand UNDP’s response to COVID-19 and support measures to combat the consequences of the pandemic in the republic.
