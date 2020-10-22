21:46
Decree on appointment of Tilek Toktogaziev as Minister of Agriculture signed

Tilek Toktogaziev was appointed the Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by the acting head of state, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

Yesterday the Parliament deputies approved Tilek Toktogaziev for the post of Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation.

Tilek Toktogaziev ran for the Parliament from Ata Meken party. He is one of the leaders protesting against the voting results. On October 7, he tried to declare himself acting Prime Minister. On October 9, he supported the candidacy of Omurbek Babanov for the post of head of the Cabinet, then participated in the rally against organized crime groups in power. He was injured during a clash with supporters of Sadyr Japarov on Ala-Too square — he was hit on the head by a stone.
