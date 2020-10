Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Pamir Asanov was relieved of his post. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Erkebek Ashirkhodzhaev was appointed to the post instead of him.

Almazbek Orozaliev was also relieved of his post by the order of the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov. Oktyabr Nurmambetov was appointed instead of him.

Erkebek Ashirkhodzhaev was the head of the investigation group within Koi-Tash events case.