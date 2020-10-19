18:59
Kadyrzhan Semeteev becomes head of State Customs Service

Kadyrzhan Semeteev became the head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decree was signed by the Acting President, Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

Previously, Kadyrzhan Semeteev worked as the head of the Post-Customs Control Department of the State Customs Service. Earlier, he headed the Personnel Department.

Elnura Mambetzhunusheva, who worked as the head of the state service for only a few days, returned to the chair of the deputy head of the service. Her appointment to the post of the country’s chief customs officer was criticized by the public. Previously, she was a defendant in criminal cases. Sadyr Japarov considered this appointment hasty and replaced her.
