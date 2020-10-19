17:27
WHO donates over 1.5 million medical masks to Kyrgyzstan

The World Health Organization has donated over 1.5 million medical masks to Kyrgyzstan. WHO Country Office in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The total cost of humanitarian aid is about $ 460,000. «Personal protective equipment is provided through the Alibaba Foundation in partnership with the World Health Organization and will be distributed among medical institutions in all regions of Kyrgyzstan to protect health workers at primary health care institutions, hospitals and laboratories,» the office said.

In addition, in September, WHO donated 1,000 PCR test kits to the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic to conduct 50,000 COVID-19 tests for a total of $ 1 million. The organization also continues to hand over stocks of laboratory consumables for sample collection and testing, to support the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic through online training cycles for healthcare professionals, including laboratory specialists, at primary healthcare organizations, hospitals, and public health professionals to respond to COVID-19.
