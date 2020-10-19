New Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Batken region appointed

Zhanybek Zhalalov became the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

The former plenipotentiary representative in the region, Alisher Abdrakhmanov, has been relieved of his post.

On October 6, after riots broke out in Bishkek, the official left his post. His place was arbitrarily taken by a member of Mekenchil party Bakhtiyar Kalpaev. However, on October 8, Abdrakhmanov returned and announced that he would continue working.