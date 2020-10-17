Reforma demands dissolution of Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan parties

Reforma party filed a statement to the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan demanding dissolution of the political organizations Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Party’s headquarters reported.

In accordance with Paragraph 2 Article 3 of the Law on Political Parties, it is not allowed to create and operate political parties with the goal and method of action to overthrow, violently change the constitutional order, undermine sovereignty and violate the integrity of the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, propaganda of war, violence and cruelty, incite social, racial, national and religious hatred and enmity, commission other acts that contradict the constitutional system of the Kyrgyz Republic and are incompatible with generally recognized norms of the international law.

According to the authors of the initiative on dissolving these associations, Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyzstan in the elections of deputies of the Parliament on October 4, 2020 committed such actions as bribery of voters, illegal influence on the expression of the will of the voter by controlling voting, actions to falsify the results elections by voting using a ballot with a pre-stamped vote, intimidated voters, took away their passports, carried out forced movement and change of the electoral address under their control.

By such actions, they undermined the democratic foundations of the state, perverted the essence of the elections and constitutional values ​​of people’s will and representation, the party representatives say.

«This led to a popular uprising and destabilization of the socio-political situation, putting our state in front of the threat of civil war and complete collapse. We believe that Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan grossly violated the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, legislation on elections, political parties and caused significant damage to the democratic image of the state, their activities directly contradict the essence and purpose of political parties,» initiators of the statement say.

Reforma asks the Ministry of Justice to submit a recommendation to the court on dissolution of Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyzstan political parties.