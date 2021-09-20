Elections 2021: New composition of Osh TEC formed

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) formed a new composition of the Osh Territorial Election Commission (TEC).

Its composition:

Beksultan Abdraimov (Birimdik Eldik Kyrgyzstan party);

Taalaibek Primkulov (Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party);

Baktybek Almatov (Bizdin Kyrgyzstan party);

Eldiyar Isakov (Tilekteshtik party);

Baktybek Karybekov (local representative body);

Zuura Ysmailova (local representative body);

Nurgaza Baimuratov (local representative body);

Kuliypa Berdibekova (local representative body);

Nigora Zhabarkulova (local representative body);

Nursultan Mizanov (local representative body);

Nurzhamal Raimova (local representative body);

Kutman Ashimov (local representative body).

The resolution was adopted after the decision to dissolve the TEC of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums disbanded the Osh TEC and canceled its decision to approve the mass withdrawal of women candidates and women deputies from Bizdin Kyrgyzstan and Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan parties.

Earlier it was reported that there were no women candidates left in the registered lists of Bizdin Kyrgyzstan and Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan parties. They were expelled by the decision of the parties. Osh TEC approved the decision of the parties. But the Central Election Commission did not agree with it.

At least 38 women candidates were expelled from Bizdin Kyrgyzstan party, and 39 candidates were expelled from Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan, 31 of whom were women.