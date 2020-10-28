Parties merge and put forward demands to Sadyr Japarov

At least 15 political parties announced their merger and participation in the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan. The structure of the new political organization includes Zamandash, Reforma, Meken Yntymagy, Butun Kyrgyzstan.

Representatives of the parties insist that the parliamentary elections should be held within the deadline set by the Central Election Commission (CEC) — on December 20. «Only in this way we can return to the legal framework,» Aziyat Zheksheev said.

Participants of the merger initiative voiced their demands for Sadyr Japarov: