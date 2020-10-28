16:54
Parties merge and put forward demands to Sadyr Japarov

At least 15 political parties announced their merger and participation in the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan. The structure of the new political organization includes Zamandash, Reforma, Meken Yntymagy, Butun Kyrgyzstan.

Representatives of the parties insist that the parliamentary elections should be held within the deadline set by the Central Election Commission (CEC) — on December 20. «Only in this way we can return to the legal framework,» Aziyat Zheksheev said.

Participants of the merger initiative voiced their demands for Sadyr Japarov:

  • Sign the Constitutional Law on Amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament, which provides for the reduction of the electoral deposit, electoral threshold and the abolition of Form #2;
  • To prosecute the heads of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security, who acted during the pre-election period and on the election day, for failure to suppress violations related to bribery of voters and use of administrative resource;
  • Stop undue pressure and threats against CEC members;
  • To dissolve the parliament of the sixth convocation in connection with the expiration of the term of office.
