Reforma, Ata Meken not recognize legitimacy of new speaker of Parliament

Reforma and Ata Meken parties do not recognize the legitimacy of the new speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, Myktybek Abdyldaev. The leader of Reforma party, Klara Sooronkulova, stated.

She noted that yesterday’s parliamentary session was held in violation of all procedures.

«All procedures were carried out with gross violations. We call on Myktybek Abdyldaev to resign and not become a weapon in the hands of the forces running for Parliament,» Klara Sooronkulova said.

Reforma party proposes to appoint a person not connected with any political force as the Prime Minister.

«We support the acting head of the State Committee for National Security Omurbek Suvanaliev. He has legitimacy. But he must come out and give his word that he will not defend the interests of any political party,» Klara Sooronkulova said.
