China asks to ensure safety of its citizens in Kyrgyzstan

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

During the meeting Ruslan Kazakbaev informed the Ambassador about the internal political situation in the Kyrgyz Republic and noted that the situation in the country was gradually stabilizing by return of political processes to the legal framework. The Government, all state and administrative bodies are working as usual, giving priority to maintaining stability, prevention of further escalation in society and restoring the economy.

The Chinese diplomat conveyed verbal congratulations from the member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the PRC Wang Yi to Ruslan Kazakbaev in connection with his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs. An exchange of views took place on topical issues of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation; the progress of implementation of previously reached agreements between the countries was discussed.

Ruslan Kazakbaev reaffirmed the commitment of the Kyrgyz side to maintaining continuity in the development of friendly and good-neighborly relations with China, as well as its international obligations through strict implementation of all bilateral and multilateral treaties and agreements signed by Kyrgyzstan earlier.

Particular attention was paid to the joint fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China requested assistance in ensuring the security of Chinese companies and citizens working in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. In particular, the Chinese side expressed serious concern over the security of the Chinese gold mining company Full Gold Mining in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region and the Chinese enterprise engaged in production of plastic and cable in Kaindy, Panfilov district of Chui region.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that the Government would take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of foreign companies and enterprises, as well as citizens of other states working in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Ruslan Kazakbaev proposed in the near future to organize a round table discussion with participation of Chinese enterprises and companies, interested ministries, departments and representatives of private structures of Kyrgyzstan to discuss and take preventive measures to eliminate existing problems, ensure the safety of foreigners, create favorable conditions for joint ventures and protect investments.

«The parties expressed their readiness to continue active practical interaction at all levels to further strengthen the bilateral relations of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and China,» the statement says.
