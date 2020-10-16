President's resignation: Kyrgyzstan faces not the most optimistic scenario

Timur Umarov, a Russian political scientist and consultant to the Carnegie Center, commented to 24.kg news agency on the possible development of events in Kyrgyzstan after the resignation of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

According to him, it is impossible to predict with certainty what will happen in the near future, but the scenario according to which events are developing is not the most optimistic.

«The crisis is likely to take on a protracted nature, and no one knows what will happen in the future, even those who take part in this political confrontation. So far, only the figure of Sadyr Japarov has clearly emerged, since his supporters turned out to be the liveliest. We see this since Sadyr Japarov managed to achieve the president’s resignation,» Timur Umarov said.

He added that the centers of influence are incomprehensible and blurred now. Only the prime minister has been designated. But it is not clear to what extent Sadyr Japarov will successfully prove himself in this position, whether he will be able to come to an agreement with external players. So far, most countries, including Russia, have taken a wait and see attitude.

«Russia has suspended funding, and this is understandable. The Kremlin does not understand with whom to conduct a dialogue, and therefore they fear that the money that will be directed to support the budget of Kyrgyzstan may end up in someone’s pocket. Moscow has become an outside observer and is waiting for a clear alliance or leader to emerge. But whoever comes to power in Bishkek, he will have to negotiate with Moscow,» Timur Umarov said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation yesterday. He also called on the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and other politicians to withdraw their supporters from the capital of the country and return a peaceful life to the people in Bishkek.