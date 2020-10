Rally of supporters of the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov is taking place in Bishkek near Issyk-Kul hotel.

The protesters demand resignation of the Speaker of the Parliament Kanat Isaev and self-dissolution of the Parliament.

About 1,000 people participate in the rally.

Some of the protesters tried to block Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue. Other supporters of the head of the Cabinet ask not to hinder traffic movement.