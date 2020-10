Altynbek Namazaliev was relieved of his post of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.

The leader of Ordo party, Mirbek Miyarov, was appointed to the post instead of him.

The day before Sadyr Japarov replaced plenipotentiary representatives in Talas and Naryn regions. Aibek Buzurmankulov and Sabyrkul Ashimbaev became the new heads of the regions.