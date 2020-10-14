18:22
About 500 people gather at Issyk-Kul hotel in Bishkek

A rally for the legitimate power and in support of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov is held in Bishkek at Issyk-Kul hotel. About 500 people gathered there. People keep coming.

«We support Sooronbai Jeenbekov because he is the legitimate head of state. We also support Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister. We are against division of society. We are for the earliest possible return of Kyrgyzstan to the legal framework. Politicians must end conflicts and start working for the wellbeing of the country and the people,» civil activist and athlete Abai Karabaev said at the rally.

The day before, the deputies of Parliament approved the state of emergency imposed earlier in the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Mass events, including strikes, meetings, rallies, street marches, demonstrations and pickets, are temporarily banned in Bishkek. The police are inactive.

The deputies re-considered the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister today. Parliament unanimously approved the composition and program of the Government.

The newly elected head of the Cabinet said at a press conference that the issue of president’s resignation would be resolved today.
