16:51
USD 79.66
EUR 93.91
RUB 1.03
English

Rally in support of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov begins in Bishkek

People gather for a rally in support of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov near Issyk-Kul hotel in Bishkek. Video of the rally was posted on social media.

In the opinion of the gathered, Sooronbai Jeenbekov should not leave the post of the head of Kyrgyzstan in such a difficult period. They believe that Sadyr Japarov, as Prime Minister, should support him.

The deputies re-considered the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister today. Parliament unanimously approved the composition and program of the Government.

The newly elected head of the Cabinet said at a press conference that the issue of president’s resignation would be resolved today.
link: https://24.kg/english/169295/
views: 31
Print
Related
Rally in Bishkek: Japarov's supporters block entrances to Old Square
Supporters of Sadyr Japarov gather near Government House in Bishkek
Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis in connection with approval of Prime Minister
Sooronbai Jeenbekov asks Parliament to consider issue of Sadyr Japarov
President Jeenbekov questions legitimacy of Japarov's approval as Prime Minister
Jeenbekov meets with Deputy Head of Presidential Administration of Russia
UN considers Sooronbai Jeenbekov as representative of constitutional authority
Experts: Sooronbai Jeenbekov must fulfill his promise and hold elections
President Jeenbekov continues meetings with security officials
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives Chief of General Staff, Commandant of Bishkek
Popular
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov
Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov approved as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots Almazbek Atambayev detained for staging mass riots
14 October, Wednesday
16:44
Rally in support of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov begins in Bishkek Rally in support of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov begi...
16:24
President signs decree appointing Sadyr Japarov as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
16:10
Temirlan Sultanbekov placed under house arrest
16:03
Head of press service of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan decides to resign
15:43
Sapar Isakov, Albek Ibraimov not return to prison colony