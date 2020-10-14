Rally in support of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov begins in Bishkek

People gather for a rally in support of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov near Issyk-Kul hotel in Bishkek. Video of the rally was posted on social media.

In the opinion of the gathered, Sooronbai Jeenbekov should not leave the post of the head of Kyrgyzstan in such a difficult period. They believe that Sadyr Japarov, as Prime Minister, should support him.

The deputies re-considered the candidacy of Sadyr Japarov for the post of Prime Minister today. Parliament unanimously approved the composition and program of the Government.

The newly elected head of the Cabinet said at a press conference that the issue of president’s resignation would be resolved today.