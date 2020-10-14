Police disperse crowd trying to seize Aurora resort in Issyk-Kul region

People tried to seize Aurora resort. The police dispersed the invaders. The Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Relatives of previously dismissed employees entered the resort territory and began to demand from its director to leave. «The policemen held an explanatory conversation with the gathered, explained to them that their actions were illegal and they could only get back to work through a court decision,» the police department noted.

As a result, the protesters left the resort. Aurora was taken under protection by officers of the Regional Department of Internal Affairs.