The main enemies of Sadyr Japarov’s supporters are the mass media. One of the protesters said it at a rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

He said that he was ready to name the mass media that secretly became the enemies of Sadyr Japarov and his supporters. But then the man changed his mind and did not name media outlets.

The day before, people’s guards came out to protect the offices of media outlets, since there was information that attacks on the media were planned.