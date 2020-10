Supporters of Omurbek Babanov gather at the Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek. A member of Respublika party, Kubatbek Bolotkanov, told reporters.

According to him, the rally will be attended by representatives of four political organizations, which announced their unification today.

«We are for peace and legality. We want the country to return to the legal framework,» Kubatbek Bolotkanov said.